Keonjhar: Police arrested Thursday night, two history sheeters from Jharkhand on charges of committing armed dacoity at a house in Bhanja Colony on PHD Road under Barbil police limits in this district. The accused were identified as Ainul Ansari and Rajpal Singh, both residents of Dhanbad town. A countrymade revolver with three rounds of bullets a knife and other incriminating materials were seized from their possessions. However, one associate of the two accused managed to give the cops the slip. The two were nabbed when they were trying to escape back to Jharkhand through the Champua border. A case has been registered in this connection and the two arrested were produced in court Friday, police said.

Police said that the three burglars entered Anup Biswakarma’s house by scaling the boundary wall at about 10.00 am Thursday. They held Anup at gunpoint and asked him to hand over cash and other valuables in the house. When Anup resisted, one of the three stabbed him repeatedly. Hearing the screams of Anup, neighbours informed the Barbil police station and rushed to his aid. In the meanwhile, the robbers fled the spot.

However, they failed to take any valuables. After police arrived, Anup who had suffered injuries on his stomach and shoulder was taken to the Barbil Government Hospital for treatment. Later he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital here. Police launched a manhunt for the burglars after examining the CCTV footage of the area. Other police stations were informed about the incident and the border was sealed. These measures helped in nabbing the accused, the cops said.