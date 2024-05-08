Bhawanipatna: Miscreants allegedly attacked the independent nominee for the Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency, Naresh Nihal while he was on his way to take part in a meeting here. Sources said that miscreants waylaid Nihal’s car near Karlapada and the moment he got down from the vehicle, they severely assaulted him with sticks.

Locals rescued the injured Nihal and rushed him to a hospital here. Even though he has suffered serious injuries, doctors said Nihal is stable.

Though the reason behind the assault on Nihalis yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that political rivalry led to the attack. A complaint in this regard was lodged at the Karlapada police outpost under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station limits. Even though officials have initiated an investigation into the incident, they have yet to identify the culprits. “I was attacked by hooligans when I was on my way to Bhawanipatna to attend a meeting. I don’t know why I was attacked and I did not recognise any of the attackers. I trust police and I hope they will nab the miscreants soon and find out the reason behind the attack,” Nihal said.