Bhubaneswar: The chief whip of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Odisha Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said he is forced to sleep on the footpath in the absence of allotment of a house in the state capital.

Majhi, a three-time MLA from Keonjhar, said this during the Zero Hour. “I am sleeping on the footpath in the state capital for not getting a house even after a month of taking oath as a member of the Odisha Assembly,” Majhi said.

The senior BJP leader said he was even not allotted a room either in the state guest house or one meant for the MLAs.

The saffron party lawmaker said his mobile phone was stolen two days back while sleeping on the footpath. “My personal assistant was also assaulted by miscreants,” he said narrating his woes.

Drawing attention of Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, the Keonjhar MLA alleged that the additional secretary of the Home department did not pay any heed to him when requested for an accommodation in the state guest house.

“When I went to meet the officer, he paid no heed towards me, leave alone offering a chair to sit. Even he indicated me to leave the office,” Majhi, a tribal leader said.

Speaker requested Majhi to discuss the matter with him in his chamber. “All your problems will be sorted out. Please come to my chamber for a discussion,” Patro told the leader.