We are all aware that the population is growing each passing day and not everyone gets the basic facilities.

Even today, people stay under the open sky due to lack of house and lack of proper implementation of government facilities. But there is a village in Italy where the vice versa has been witnessed.

Yes, you read it write. The Mayor of Italy’s village Candela feared that his village would turn into ghost’s village. So he has made a unique proposal.

His proposal is whoever is willing to buy a house to stay here will get for free. Along with that, about 2,000 euro (that is, approximately Rs 1,63,749.73 lacs) will also be given especially for young families.

The reason is that villagers are rapidly migrating to cities in search of jobs. Seeing the declining population in the village, he came up with the idea.

The beautiful village is filled with traditional style houses. Surrounded with greenery and the long wide farm also attracts many. By the 1990s, the population was around 8,000, which has now come down to 2,700.

Initially, this facility was limited for the residents of Italy, but considering the situation it was implemented for the whole world.

But, to avail this offer, people here have to accept certain conditions. Whoever buys the house will have to settle here permanently and just can’t use it as a holiday home.

Secondly, they have to work here or can start a business for which help might be given to them. The third condition is that the family must earn at least 7,500 euros per year. Many people have even accepted the conditions and have already taken home in the beautiful village.