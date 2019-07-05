New Delhi: The prices of a number of items will increase putting a huge burden on the consumers’ pockets. Here’s a look on the items for which the buyer will have to shell out extra money and the articles which will undergo a price slash.

Costlier

Petrol, Diesel, Digital and network video recorders, Imported gold and precious metals, CCTV, IP cameras, Imported split AC, Cashew kernels, Metal fittings, Imported platinum, Imported automobile parts, Loud speakers, Imported plugs, sockets, switches, Cigarettes, Cigars, Chewing tobacco, Pan masala, Imported books, PVC, Vinyl flooring, Mountings for furniture, Various types of synthetic rubbers and Optical fibre cable

Cheaper

Electronic appliances, Fuel for nuclear power plants, Electric vehicles, Raw material for artificial kidney, Imported wool fibre and Imported defence equipment.

While most of the costlier items are daily necessities of the middle class and the common, the cheaper things are rarely needed in households. So in essence, it is once more when the consumers have been burdened.

Agencies