Cuttack: Malgodown police Tuesday claimed to have arrested the main accused in a stabbing incident in Jobra area here June 9.

Police said they have seized a knife and a motorcycle from accused Bishwaranjan Mohanty alias Happi, 27, of Jobra. Mohanty has been booked under Sections 302, 34, 559, 341, 324, 326 and 506 of the IPC, police said.

“We are conducting raids at several places to arrest three aides of Mohanty,” said a police officer.

Police have also claimed that Mohanty had been booked in 19 criminal cases including murder, robbery, extortion, smuggling of firearms and tender fixing by various police stations in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

Mohanty had stabbed Tapan Nayak and Silu Behera of Jobra Matia Mangala Sahi after a brief argument over some issues June 9.

Tapan and Silu were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital with multiple injuries. Tapan succumbed to his injuries Monday.

“Tapan and Silu had hurled abuses at Mohanty’s close aide Munna Reddy over fishing activities in Mahanadi near Jobra. Mohanty is reported to have stabbed the duo to avenge the abuse. Mohanty has confessed to the crime,” said the police officer.