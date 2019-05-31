Balasore: A woman was brutally hacked to death by her husband for her alleged extramarital affairs in Kamarda area of Balasore district late Thursday night.

The accused has been identified as Kamlakanta Rana alias Santosh, a resident of Ramnagar area of West Bengal. He used to stay with his wife in a rented house in Kamarda.

While the actual reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the incident was a fallout of the woman’s extramarital affair.

According to a source, Rana suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair with a man of the locality. This had led to disturbances in the family. Despite repeated warnings by him, she failed to mend her ways and continued with the affair. This had caused a rift between the couple.

The source further added that the couple was engaged in a verbal slur over the issue late Thursday night. The man chased his wife with an axe in a fit of rage and attacked her with the weapon, leaving her in a pool of blood.

The accused later fled the spot. Though locals rushed the woman to Jaleswar Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. While Rana fled from the scene, Kamarda police tracked him down and arrested him from the West Bengal border.

Further probe into the incident is underway, said the police.

