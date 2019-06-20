Kamakhyanagar: The body of martyred Odia soldier Ajit Sahu was cremated Thursday afternoon at his native village Badasuanla under this block in Dhenkanal district amidst patriotic chants.

Thousands of grief stricken people along with a number of government officials Thursday received his body after it arrived in Dhenkanal. A Guard of Honour was given to the fallen soldier in Dhenkanal mini stadium.

Subsequently, it was taken in a grand procession to Kamakhyanagar and then to his native- covering 20 km from Pandua square to Badasuanla village. Before reaching his home, there were two stoppages at the sub Collector’s office and village school.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, SP Anupama James, sub collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya, tehsildar Sudhanshu Mahanty, revenue inspector Manoj Kumar Majhi, sub divisional police officer Suprasanna Mallick, Kamakhyanagar IIC Niranj Sethy along with many other dignitaries were present there to pay their last tributes to the martyr.

Earlier in the day, after reaching Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, the body was directly taken to the campus of 120 Battalion where Governor Ganeshi Lal along with many ministers and leaders paid homage to the departed soul. Thereafter, the body was taken to the martyr’s native place – Dhenkanal.

PNN