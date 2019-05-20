Bhubaneswar: After 17 days of cyclone Fani, only 37.45 per cent out of 275 ATMs have been made functional by bank authorities in Puri district.

According to government data, excluding Ganjam district, ATM functioning has not been restored fully in any other cyclone-hit districts. In Khurda district 77.28 per cent ATMs have started functioning while 80.84 per cent ATMs are active in Cuttack district, 81.48 per cent in Jagatsinghpur and 84.8 per cent in Kendrapara.

In Cuttack, the government was able to restore electricity in CDD-1 division while many consumers of CDD-II and CED divisions of the city are yet to get power. As many as 64,196 out of 69,000 ((93%) consumers have been supplied with power. In CED division, around 71,200 rural and urban consumers have been provided with power connection (74%).

Similarly, many consumers under BED division of Bhubaneswar are yet to get the power supply. As many 1,08,050 rural and urban consumers have been covered out of 1,09,984 (98%) under this division.

The government claimed that power has been fully restored to all consumers of BCDD-I and BCDD-II divisions.

Out of 1,16,215, 99,882 (86%) consumers have been provided with electricity connection under JED in Jagatsinghpur district. In Paradeep (PED) division, 93,394 (92%) out of 1,01,228 consumers have been provided with power supply.

More than 19,019 consumers of Puri district have been given power supply till date. Efforts are on to normalise power supply in the district, the government stated.

As far as telecommunication is concerned, the government claimed that 87 per cent mobile towers have been restored in Khurda district, 64 per cent in Puri district and 96 per cent in Cuttack district. The mobile tower coverage in Bhubaneswar city was 88 per cent, in Puri town it is 59 per cent and in Cuttack city it is 96 per cent.