Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will provide economy meals at nine important stations across its jurisdiction in the summer.

ECoR sources here Thursday said economy meals are being provided to passengers at Khurda Road, Sambalpur, Titilagarh, Balangir, Kantabanji, Palasa, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam Railway Stations.

To ensure easy access, these meals will be available at counters conveniently located near general second-class (GS) coaches on platforms.

These meal counters are now in operation at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters over Indian Railways.

Indian Railways, along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is stepping up to serve passengers, particularly those in unreserved coaches, with a new initiative offering hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices.

This program anticipates a surge in passenger traffic during the summer months. Indian Railways recognizes the challenges faced by those traveling in unreserved compartments (general-class coaches), who may not always have access to convenient and budget-friendly meal options.

This program offers a significant benefit for passengers, particularly those travelling in general-class coaches. The readily available, affordable meals and snacks ensure travelers can stay comfortable throughout their journey.

ECoR sources said priced at a pocket-friendly Rs. 20 these meals provide a satisfying and affordable option for passengers on the go.

Those seeking a lighter bite, the snack meals are also available at Rs 50.

Passengers can buy their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station.

This service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year.

Building on that success, Railways has significantly expanded the program, with counters now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future.

UNI