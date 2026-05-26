New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joined the BJP Tuesday in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi.

A long-time associate of BJD supremo and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray resigned from both the party and the Rajya Sabha Monday, alleging that he was being “systematically belittled” in the organisation.

His exit comes months after two other BJD Rajya Sabha MPs — Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mahanta — quit the party. Both were later elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets.

PTI