Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar has opened a dedicated heat stroke unit in response to the prevailing scorching heat wave conditions in Odisha.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, the Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, emphasized the necessity of this unit due to the intense heat wave conditions in the state.

Equipped with necessary medical facilities and staffed by doctors from various departments, the unit aims to provide prompt and effective treatment to individuals suffering from sunstroke.

Biswas advised the public to avoid direct sunlight whenever possible and to take precautionary measures such as carrying an umbrella, a wet towel, and a water bottle when outdoors.

The Heat Stroke Unit, located within the Ayush department, comprises six beds and has been operational since last week. Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida mentioned that the unit has already treated over fifteen patients.

An emergency meeting involving heads of the General Medicine, Trauma & Emergency, and Ayush departments was conducted to strategize and ensure efficient management of heat stroke cases.

Assistant Professor of General Medicine, Dr. Srikanta Behera, has been appointed as the nodal officer of the Heat Stroke Unit.

Adequate stock of medicines and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) has been maintained, and medical staff remain vigilant to respond to any emergencies.

