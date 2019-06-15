New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday issued an advisory to the West Bengal government on the ongoing strike by doctors and sought a report on the matter on priority, said sources familiar with the development.

The latest advisory states “this Ministry is in receipt of a number of representations from doctors, health care professionals and medical associations from different parts of the country for their safety and security in view of the ongoing strike by doctors in West Bengal. It is requested that a detailed report be sent urgently on the representations and ongoing strike by the doctors.”

The ministry had sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding measures in place to strengthen security for doctors, who are currently on strike in the state.

The doctors’ in the eastern state are currently on strike after a brutal assault on two junior doctors earlier this week at a Kolkata hospital.

Friday night, the striking doctors rejected a proposal from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for talks at the state secretariat Nabanna, and stuck to their demand that she would have to come down to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the protest movement, to listen to their grievances and apologise for ‘casting aspersions’ on them.

Though the out-patient departments remained closed, emergency services in all the state-run hospitals, including the NRS, were functional Saturday, doctors said.

“The strike is still on by the junior doctors. However, the emergency departments are open to treat the patients in serious condition. As of now no decisions have been made regarding holding any meeting with the state administration,” West Bengal Doctors Forum President Arjun Sengupta said.

