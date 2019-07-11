Bhubaneswar: In yet another instance of setting global benchmarks in Environmental Management to ensure sustainable industrial growth, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has been conferred with the coveted ‘Golden Peacock Environment Management Award’ for the year 2019.

NALCO received the award at a glittering ceremony held in Bangalore on the occasion of the 21st World Congress on Environment Management and Climate Change.

Panchpatmali Bauxite Mine of the company, located in the picturesque Koraput district of Odisha, has won this prestigious award in recognition of its outstanding practices and work in protection of Environment and also to further stimulate it to rapidly accelerate the pace of stake-holder oriented continual improvement process.

NALCO’s Panchpatmali Bauxite Mine has been declared winner of the award by the Awards Jury Committee under the Chairmanship of Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India. NALCO received the Trophy and Certificate from His Excellency Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Hon’ble Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Govt. of UAE, in presence of top business leaders of the country.

Launched by Institute of Directors, New Delhi in 1991, the Golden Peacock Award, is regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. With wide acceptance among businesses and industries, its ‘Awards Certification’ has achieved recognition and patronage among peers, globally. The Golden Peacock Awards Secretariat receives over 1,000 entries per year for various National and Global awards, from India and over 25 countries worldwide.

Congratulating NALCO collective for promoting sustainability in environmental management, NALCO CMD Tapan Kumar Chand, said, “Bauxite mining is environmental friendly as it replaces land with herbs and shrubs. After bauxite mining, land becomes fertile to support thick green vegetation.’’