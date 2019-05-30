Dhenkanal: The body of Odia mountaineer Kalpana Dash, that was recovered from the Everest balcony and brought to the Base Camp-IV of the peak May 28, was flown in to Nepal’s capital Kathmandu Thursday in a helicopter, her nephew Gouri Shankar Dash said.

While the body was scheduled to be brought down to Nepal capital on Wednesday, extreme weather conditions delayed the plan, he added.

After completing all formalities, that might take up to another two days, her mortal remains will be brought back to Bhubaneswar.

A three-member team comprising of Kalpana’s brother Pradeep, mountaineer Ganesh Jena and her relative Ranjit Karmi will bring her body back from Kathmandu.

Odisha Government’s Department of Sports, which is spearheading the mission to bring her mortal remains to the state, has stated that it is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu over the matter.

“State Government is confident that with its constant and aligned efforts with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the team of rescuers, it will be successful in its mission to get the body of Lt. Dash back to her family and state,” the note added.

It may be mentioned here that the 52-year-old mountaineer from the state died at the Everest Balcony area May 23 while descending from the summit. Kalpana, who had had left for Everest on April 23, had complained breathlessness while descending from the peak. At least 14 climbers have died so far due to alleged mismanagement and overcrowding this year.