Bhubaneswar: Ace Odisha mountaineer Kalpana Dash died above the balcony area on Mount Everest Thursday.

Kalpana, along with Kanchhi Maya Tamang from Nepal and Liyamu Ma from China, made it to the summit point of Mount Everest around 12.55pm. She breathed her last near the balcony area while descending from the summit point, an official said.

Hailing from Odisha’s Dhenkanal, Kalpana had climbed different peaks in India, Nepal, Europe, South America and Australia. She was the first woman from Odisha to scale Mount Everest.