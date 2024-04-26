Keonjhar: A couple suffered serious burn injuries during a suicide bid following an argument at Kathakata village under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district, late Wednesday night. The injured couple was identified as Sanjay Ho and his wife Sasmita.

Sources informed that Sanjay and Sasmita used to quarrel frequently and were not on good terms for the last few months. Their frequent arguments attracted the attention of other villagers also. They again had a bitter argument Wednesday evening following which Sasmita poured kerosene and set herself on fire. As Sasmita screamed in pain, Sanjay tried to save her by dousing the flames.

In the process, his clothes also caught fire and he suffered serious injuries. Hearing their cries, neighbours rushed to their rescue and doused the flames. Both were initially rushed to the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital for treatment. However, after their conditions deteriorated, the two were shifted to the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

According to doctors at the medical facility, both are still in critical condition. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Anandapur, Prasant Behera said, “We are waiting for the two injured persons to regain consciousness to get more details regarding the incident. Their neighbours informed that the two used to have arguments on a regular basis.” The entire incident has come as a huge shock to others living in the village. They said that they never thought that the situation would take such a drastic turn.