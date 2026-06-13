Bhawanipatna: Two persons were killed after their car crashed into a truck, parked on a roadside, in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said.

The accident took place on the Bhawanipatna bypass on Friday night when the car collided with the goods vehicle, a senior officer said.

“Two occupants of the car died on the spot, and their bodies were recovered from the mangled four-wheeler,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Pintu Bag of Titlagarh in Bolangir district and Gautam Nayak of Dharamgarh area of Kalahandi, the officer said.

The Bhawanipatna Sadar Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.