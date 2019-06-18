Bhubaneswar: IIT Bhubaneswar successfully organised an ‘Open House, JEE Counselling and Interaction’ meeting for IIT aspirants, in particular for those who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2019 and who will be appearing in 2020, here Tuesday.

More than150 students and parents participated in the counselling session.

Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, RV Rajakumar welcomed the students and parents to IIT Bhubaneswar and congratulated the JEE (Adv) qualified students for their “commendable achievement.” He gave an in-depth overview into the evolution of the IIT system in India including a brief talk on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd generation IITs, and IIT education in general. He also mentioned in detail about the philosophy of IITs as they believe in “not just creating an engineer by profession but a noteworthy personality.”

He emphasised that the under graduate education in IITs is at par with any of the global class institutions in the world. He also briefly spoke about the rapid strides being made by IIT Bhubaneswar on several fronts, including education, infrastructure, research, and about the innovative steps such as foreign origin faculty engagement.

This was followed by an introduction to programs of study by PK Sahu, Dean, Academic Affairs and presentation on general procedures to be followed for admission and counselling at IITs by C Bhamidipati, Chairman JEE Cell, IIT Bhubaneswar.

The inclusion of supernumerary seats for female students from 2018 as per the policy of the Central government, aimed at bringing gender balance in the engineering education, was highlighted.