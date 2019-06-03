His name doesn’t really mean much to Indian cricket fans even though at times Shakib Al Hassan has played for quite a few IPL franchises like the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, if one is to look into the records of Shakib, his name will go down in the annals of the game as one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen. In a career that is little over 13 years, Shakib has broken records created by legends like Jacques Kallis, Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Imran Khan.

Shakib does not have the dominating presence like those of some of his predecessors. Yet he delivers whenever Bangladesh need him to do so. He scores runs, gets wickets and plucks catches out of thin air like he did in the game against South Africa and led his side to a memorable World Cup triumph. Shakib may look ordinary but has left many of his extra-ordinary peers way behind.

Here’s a look at the records that Shakib has created and the legends he has left behind.

Shakib scored 75 runs in 84 balls in the game against South Africa. In the process, Shakib became the second Bangladeshi batsman to score 11,000 international runs taking into account all the three formats. He is the second Bangladesh player after Tamim Iqbal to achieve the feat.

In the game, Shakib picked up the crucial wicket of Aiden Makram. In the process Shakib became the fastest (199 matches) to the milestone of 250 wickets and 5,000 runs in ODIs. The earlier record belonged to Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzak (258 games). Others to have achieved the distinction are Shahid Afridi (273), Kallis (295) and Sanath Jayasuriya (304).

Earlier in 2018, Shakib became the quickest to achieve the double of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. Shakib achieved the feat in 54 Tests one fewer than Botham who had reached the milestone in 55. New Zealand’s Chris Cairns did the feat in 58 Tests while England all-rounder reached it in 69 Tests.

In T20 cricket Shakib is the quickest to the 4,000-run mark and 300 wickets. This is not only while representing Bangladesh but taking into account all the official T20 Leagues played across the world. Shakib has achieved this milestone in 260 games leaving way behind West Indian Dwayne Bravo (292) and Afridi (283).

Shakib is also the quickest to achieve 10,000 runs and 500 wickets taking into account all the three formats of the game. He has needed 302 games to achieve this feat. Kallis took 420 games and Afridi 477 matches to notch up this feat.

Career stats

Batting

T-55 R-3,807 HS-217 100s-5 50s-24 Avg-39.65

ODIs-199 R-5,792 HS-134 100s-7 50s-43 SR-81.64

T20s-71 R-1,471 HS-84 50s-8 SR-122.99

Bowling

T-55 Balls-12,774 W-205 BB-7/36 5W/M-8

ODIs-199 Balls-10,133 W-250 BB-5/47 Ecn-4.44

T20s-72 Balls-1,571 W-88 BB-5/20 Ecn-6.77

Agencies