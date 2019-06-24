Bhadrak: Sheetal Sahu, a survivor of Rahanja road accident in Bhadrak district was admitted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar Sunday, thanks to the efforts of Sadar MLA Sanjib Mallick.

Moved by her plight as reported in the media, Mallick had visited her house Thursday evening and promised her help.

Upset over her condition, the girl had wanted to seek permission for euthanasia. Moreover, her father was unable to afford her treatment. Mallick had assured the family of adopting Sheetal and arranging her treatment at a private hospital.

Sheetal’s left hand and right leg were badly injured in the road accident that killed her sister Sweta. As many as five were dead and six others were injured when a speeding truck ran over the children while they were returning home from their school in Rahanja area of Bhadrak July 19, 2018.

Sheetal was first treated at the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital and then admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. After undergoing treatment for two months, she had to return home as her father was not able to afford her treatment any longer.

Since then, she has been bed-ridden with her wounds refusing to heal. The district administration, with effort of the MLA, took Sheetal in a special ambulance to AIIMS. Mallick also spoke to doctors there. She was accompanied by Jalandhar Mandal on behalf of the Sarva Sikhya Abhiyan, MLA’s associate Lalalalit Nayak and her father Subash Sahu.

PNN