Mumbai: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has wrapped up shooting for ‘Saaho’ and called the upcoming film a ‘beautiful journey’.

“Two years since this beautiful journey started and it’s a wrap for me on the sets of ‘Saaho’. Thank you Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, my brother Sujeeth and the entire team,” Mukesh tweeted Sunday.

Directed by Sujeeth, ‘Saaho’ has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

IANS