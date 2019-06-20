Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into some parts of Odisha Friday, Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) has said.

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards northwest portion of the sea triggering the process, it explained.

“The system presently lies over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal and could move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal coast June 21 causing rains over Odisha from Thursday night,” CEC director Sarat Sahu said.

“This would cause the Southwest monsoon to advance into some parts of Odisha and the monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days,” he added.

He explained that the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Vayu’, which headed towards Gujarat before veering away, had caused the monsoon current to be weak over Kerala and adjoining west coast after its onset over the southern state as the moisture was dragged away towards the centre of the cyclonic storm.

‘Vayu’ has since weakened into a low pressure area and is likely to move towards east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as a cyclonic circulation Friday, he said.

According to him monsoon current showed pulsating characteristic as it did not move continuously and took a pause after advancing some distance. It waited till further surge developed to move forward.

(UNI)