Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has vowed to take security measures to prevent Islamic State (IS) terrorism raising its head again in the country as he appealed people not to support extremism or religious fanaticism.

The premier after meeting Saturday with a group of representatives of civil societies and trade union collective at ‘Temple Trees’ Saturday said the security forces and police have been able to apprehend everyone involved in the Easter Sunday attacks that killed 258 people, the ‘Colombo Page’ reported, Sunday.

“But this doesn’t mean that this is the end of this type of terrorism. We now have to take certain measures of counter-terrorism to ensure that the country will not face terrorism again,” Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying.

“We have also had the help of the Muslim community in bringing about many changes and suggestions – Madrasa education bill not allowing sharia universities, ensuring name boards in only the three national languages,” the PM added.

Civil societies and trade union representatives inquired the Prime Minister on the political and institutional responsibilities which have failed to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks and also on the security situation in the country after the attacks.

The premier responded, stating that a parliamentary select committee (PSC) has been appointed to investigate the issue. He pointed out that the attack in Sri Lanka is one instance that the IS not have the support of the local Muslim community for their actions and that should be maintained.

Wickremesinghe also requested not to drive people to extremism by supporting religious fanaticism and racism. “We must maintain it that way and not allow extremism to come in, racial and religious hatred to come in, whereby driving some people to the other side,” said Wickremesinghe.

Christians make up 7.6 per cent and Muslims 10 per cent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka.

PTI