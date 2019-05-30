Bhubaneswar: The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began Thursday.

Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator Amar Prasad Satpathy, who was sworn-in as the Pro-tem Speaker Wednesday at Raj Bhavan is administering oath to the newly-elected MLAs. Satpathy was the Chief Whip of the ruling BJD in the 15th Assembly.

The event started with Leader of the House Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik taking oath in the House. The event will continue till 5:00pm Friday in the state Assembly, sources said.

This ceremony comes a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with his 20-member team of Council of Ministers was sworn-in to office Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that BJD has decided to appoint party veteran Surjya Narayan Patro as the Speaker of the House. His appointment should pass smoothly owing to the majority BJD enjoys in the House.

According to party sources, the election for the Speaker will be held in the Assembly June 1.