You can’t hurry love, that’s probably what makes finding it so deliciously good. It is an overwhelming emotion and drives people to grand gestures – marriage is one of them. But in a society that has rules marriage is a duty bound by time, age, and a certificate, a box that has to be checked for societal acceptance, to placate the snooping anuty-jis, and for fear of being lonely.

So we found a list of Indian celebrities who’ve broken the stereotypes and married when they found love.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was 49 when he married Manyata. Having tied the knot twice before, Dutt took the leap of faith with Manyata after the two had been dating for two years. The two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.

Aditya Chopra

At 48 film producer and director Aditya Chopra married actor Rani Mukherjee. The couple carried on in a hushed relationship for many years before they finally got married in 2014 in Italy. This is his second marriage. And are now parents to a baby girl.

Dilip Kumar

In 1966 a 44-year-old Dilip Kumar tied the knot with Saira Banu. The actor is 22 years older than Saira Banu, and although their marriage was heralded as a moment of true love, the Mughal-e-Azam actor later found true love with a Pakistani lady whom he is reported to have married. But, coming back to our point – the truth is that finding love is a game of time, and it is up to us to recognise it when it comes round our door.

Kabir Bedi

Kabir Bedi got married to his long-time partner, Parveen Dusanj a day after turning 70. This marked his fourth marriage. Kabir was married three times before he finally tied the knot with his friend Parveen Dusanj. His most notable alliance was with Protima Bedi with whom he had two children – Pooja Bedi and Adam Bedi.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta tied the knot with Vivek Mehra at the age of 60. While this is her first marriage, she has a daughter, Masaba Gupta, from her relationship with West Indies’ cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards.

Suhasini Mulay

Mulay found her life partner at the age of 60 via the Internet. Suhasini Mulay got married to physicist Atul Gurtu at 60. The Lagaan actress said she fell in love with Gurtu’s article about his late wife who died 6 years ago.

Digvijay Singh

The Congress leader was 68 when he married his long-time sweetheart Amrita Rai. The relationship was uncovered by the media when when personal photographs were leaked, however post the wedding, Rai in a written note said that she had married the politician for love.