Miss World 1994 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has found her lookalike in Iranian model, Mahlagha Jaberi. An Iranian model, Mahlagha Jaberi, is recognized as Aishwarya’s lookalike. Talking about Aishwarya’s lookalikes, even Indian starlets Zareen Khan and Sneha Ullal bear similarities to her.

Their colored eyes, lips and facial features make both beauties appear to be cut from the same cloth. Aishwarya’s lookalike has sent fans all over social media into a frenzy who is ranked as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The interesting part is that previously Aishwarya also bagged the title of one of the most beautiful women in the world, just like Mahlagha did too. The model has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and is known for her stunning looks world over. She is very familiar with cameras too. Her Instagram posts are flooded with comments, praising and appreciating her beauty.

Aishwarya’s beauty is so captivating that people from around the globe keep comparing her to someone or the other and this is the reason her good looks and popularity have transcended Indian borders.