Anandpur: Bodies of two minors who had gone missing while taking bath in Baitarani river near Panchupali village under Ghasipura police limits of Keonjhar district were fished out late Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Sambit (15) – son of Sanjay Pattanayak and Rudra Prasad – nephew of Babu Prasad Jena of Panchupali village.

According to villagers, Sambit and Rudra Prasad had been to the river to take bath Saturday afternoon. Their families grew apprehensive when they did not return even after evening and launched a frantic search.

They searched for the kids in the river banks only after being informed that the boys had been seen going towards the river. However, the searching party only managed to find their slippers and dresses there.

Later, on being informed, the Fire services personnel reached the spot and carried out a search operation.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the news broke.

