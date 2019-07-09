Bhubaneswar: How tall or short you are may lead to various complexities. A short person on most occasions is ignored while another with height attracts instant attention. To grow tall, some resort to medicines while some others try natural therapy.

However, before doing anything, one must realise that height is related to genes. Then comes on the quality of diet one is having while growing up. If one is has poor diet, the growth is naturally curbed.

Our height is controlled by a hormone called the Human Growth Hormone (HGH). This is secreted by the pituitary gland. Hence eating food which can act as a catalyst in the production of this hormone is important. But then there cannot be any guarantee on offer, but still some variants of food can be tried to increase the height.

Milk, ice cream, yogurt, cream and paneer are dairy items that contain calcium and ‘Vitamin D’. Deficiency of these nutrients can spike growth. So from a young age, people should have as much as they can items loaded with calcium and ‘Vitamin D’.

Eggs and chicken contain various types of vitamins and nutrients that are essential in the growth process. Most importantly eggs and chicken have B12 which is very important for growth. So a person should have at least two eggs on a daily basis and chicken at least six times a week to grow tall.

Soybeans are powerhouses of protein and it is essential one should start having it from a very young age as it will enhance growth. So eat as much of soybean products as it will help in increasing the power of tissues and bones which in turn will help one gain in height. Doctors have suggested that one should have 75 grams of soybeans everyday for desired results.

Fruits and vegetables we have on a daily basis. But most of the time we either boil or cook vegetables and that leads to the decrease in nutrient content in them. One should on a daily basis have fruits and vegetables raw as they will increase the vitamin, protein and potassium content in the body.

Ashwagandha which is also known as Indian ginseng is one of the best foods that can assist in increasing height. One can add it with milk and have it.

PNN & Agencies