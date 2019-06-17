Khurda: A woman hanged herself to death Sunday here after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

Banpur police Sunday arrested her husband and in-laws after Rusia Pradhan, her father, filed a complaint. The complainant alleged that his daughter’s in-laws were trying to pass off the murder as suicide.

The police registered a case (173/19) and handed over the body to her relatives after post mortem.

Sources said Puja Pradhan of Puri and Mithun Pradhan of Khurda got married in November, 2018. After four to five months Puja was asked for dowry of Rs 5 lakh by her husband. But she told him that her family’s finances were in bad shape.

Puja was then tortured mentally and physically by her in-laws and was not allowed to contact her family.

Puja’s father, Rusia Pradhan, learnt about the torture when he came to meet her a week ago. Mithun assured her father that she would not be tortured further.

But Puja was rushed to the Banpur Health Centre Sunday by her in-laws in a serious condition after she tried to commit suicide. She died by the time her family reached there.