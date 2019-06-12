It is a hard pill to swallow for cricketers lovers after Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. A section of social media believed the southpaw didn’t get a fitting farewell from the game that he played for 19 years.

India’s current vice-captain Rohit Sharma was among the firsts to put his thoughts out for 37-year-old cricketer, who in a cryptic tweet Monday night, wrote that Yuvraj “deserved a better send off.” To which Yuvraj promptly replied by saying, “You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend.”

Seconding Rohit Sharma’s thoughts, they were quick to trend #YuviDeservesProperFarewell on the microblogging site.

Some users went as far as tagging the official handles of ICC and BCCI on Twitter and requested the cricket bodies to arrange for a special farewell match as a tribute to Yuvraj’s contribution to Team India.

Have a look at the Tweets below:

You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019

One true champion, one true legend !

Jersey number 12 should be left unassigned in tribute to Yuvi Paaji @YUVSTRONG12 Dear @bcci Yuvi deserves much bigger and proper farewell.#YuvrajSingh #cancersurvivor #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/eH63pWElwJ — Jatothu Hussain Nayak 🇮🇳 (@JatothuH) June 11, 2019

One Of the Best Player In Cricket History Has Announced His Retirement But @BCCI Wants To Give A Better Retirement Fr Yuvi Becoz He His One Among The Best #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/6W9LKGvB4w — Vj Kailash (@VjKailash08) June 11, 2019

Yuvi boss u really deserve it

Unable to control tears as a diehard yuvian I want to see you in blue Jersey for one last time @YUVSTRONG12#YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/wvS0De3eQu — Deepak (@Deepakdeeuv007) June 11, 2019

This pic tells everything about yuvraj Singh's achievement… Legend

. Always fav. Miss u yuvi paaji…

Always enjoyed ur batting… Fielding and bowling… #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/i0VLFfBHhy — Chaukidaar Rohit sharma (@lostboy_rk) June 11, 2019