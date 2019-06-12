It is a hard pill to swallow for cricketers lovers after Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. A section of social media believed the southpaw didn’t get a fitting farewell from the game that he played for 19 years.
India’s current vice-captain Rohit Sharma was among the firsts to put his thoughts out for 37-year-old cricketer, who in a cryptic tweet Monday night, wrote that Yuvraj “deserved a better send off.” To which Yuvraj promptly replied by saying, “You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend.”
Seconding Rohit Sharma’s thoughts, they were quick to trend #YuviDeservesProperFarewell on the microblogging site.
Some users went as far as tagging the official handles of ICC and BCCI on Twitter and requested the cricket bodies to arrange for a special farewell match as a tribute to Yuvraj’s contribution to Team India.
Have a look at the Tweets below:
You don’t know what you got till its gone. Love you brotherman You deserved a better send off. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/PC2cR5jtLl
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2019
@bcci arrange the farewell match for @YUVSTRONG12 #YuvrajRetires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/3DtH9jgZYe
— Dhanush Naidu (@DhanushNaidu18) June 10, 2019
One true champion, one true legend !
Jersey number 12 should be left unassigned in tribute to Yuvi Paaji @YUVSTRONG12
Dear @bcci Yuvi deserves much bigger and proper farewell.#YuvrajSingh #cancersurvivor #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/eH63pWElwJ
— Jatothu Hussain Nayak 🇮🇳 (@JatothuH) June 11, 2019
One Of the Best Player In Cricket History Has Announced His Retirement But @BCCI Wants To Give A Better Retirement Fr Yuvi Becoz He His One Among The Best #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/6W9LKGvB4w
— Vj Kailash (@VjKailash08) June 11, 2019
Yuvi boss u really deserve it
Unable to control tears as a diehard yuvian I want to see you in blue Jersey for one last time @YUVSTRONG12#YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/wvS0De3eQu
— Deepak (@Deepakdeeuv007) June 11, 2019
This pic tells everything about yuvraj Singh's achievement… Legend
. Always fav. Miss u yuvi paaji…
Always enjoyed ur batting… Fielding and bowling… #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/i0VLFfBHhy
— Chaukidaar Rohit sharma (@lostboy_rk) June 11, 2019
@YUVSTRONG12 Happy retirement 💐🥳🙏👏🏻👏🏻#YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/GY77t0LozZ
— Shalini reddy mitta (@ShaliniMitta) June 11, 2019
International Cricket Council (ICC) changed their cover photo from World Cup logo to Yuvi !
That's the worldwide legend @YUVSTRONG12 for you 😍#YuviRetires #Yuvrajsinghretires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell @YuviFC @DieHardYuviFans pic.twitter.com/YN5NfqU5fC
— 👌🌟 kaa 😎 (@Varmashines) June 11, 2019
A fighter in real life. A person who risked his Life for World cup. @YUVSTRONG12 you are really a inspiration to many.#YuviDeservesProperFarewell #YuvrajSingh #YuviRetires
Good bye from cricket. End of an era. You will be always be missed from International cricket. pic.twitter.com/V6RBuXxIrT
— Thulsiram (@thulsiram1995) June 11, 2019
