Bhubaneswar: The Union government Sunday said that it has allocated 1,40,000 doses of Remdesivir injections to Odisha in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda Sunday presented a detailed account of the supply of the essential drug. He said that the allocation of the drug was made upto May 23.

He said that there has been a major boost in the overall production and allocation of Remdesivir in the country. The allocations were done for a period from April 21 to May 23.

According to the minister, the states have been asked to monitor the proper distribution of the drug in government and private hospitals to ensure its rational use in the treatment of the viral disease.

“State governments/UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the state/UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made,” a statement from the chemical and fertiliser ministry said.

PNN