Jammu: Pakistan continued its daylong ceasefire violations along the line of control (LoC) in which one civilian died while six were injured and over half a dozen houses were damaged in Tangdhar sector in J&K, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Arif (40). Colonel Devender Anand said Pakistan again violated ceasefire at about 8.45 p.m. in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district. Pakistan had resorted to indiscriminate firing and shelling at defence and civilian facilities in Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Poonch district in the morning.

In Kashmir division also Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations by using small arms and mortars in Naugam, Tangdhar and Machhal sectors of Kupwara district.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence ministry spokesman of army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 corps said at all the three places along the LoC in Kupwara district where Pakistan violated ceasefire, Indian army retaliated effectively.

Reports said Pakistan positions have suffered damage in Tangdhar, Machhal and Naugam sectors. Tension has gripped hundreds of people living along the border in Baramulla, Kupwara, Poonch and Rajouri districts due to the mounting hostilities between the two armies.

Reports indicate people in some areas along the LoC have started moving out of their homes to places away from the lime of enemy fire.