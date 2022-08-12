Puri: At least one person was killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned after hitting a road divider in Puri district, a police officer said Friday. The accident took place when the bus was on its way to Kakaktpur from Bhubaneswar. The driver of the bus lost control over wheels while trying to save a car next to it and the vehicle rammed into a road divider near Pipili, the officer said.

Of the 30 injured, eight people were rushed to Capital Hospital nearby, the officer informed. He added that the deceased was identified as helper of the passenger bus. Other injured persons were attended to at Pipili government hospital, the officer stated.