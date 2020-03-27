New Delhi: The death toll in India due to coronavirus increased to 17 Friday as the number of infected persons soared to 724 according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry the man, 60 a resident of Raipur died late Thursday night. The man had suffered a heart attack March 7 and also was battling comorbidity (one or more additional conditions) in terms of high Blood pressure and kidney problems.

Meanwhile in a separate development amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing all the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of the country through a video conference Friday.

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu is also expected to join the all important conference from his residence. The president’s conference would also be attended by the top voluntary organisations, including the Indian Red Cross Society known for its social emergency and humanitarian programmes across India.

The President will have detailed interactions with the Governors, particularly of seven-eight states where the COVID-19 crisis seems to be serious, official sources revealed Friday.

At times of a big crisis, the president rarely interacts with the governors. However, seeing the scale of the present crisis around the world as well as in India, the president has decided to review the situation with the governors.

Sources said the Kovind would talk in detail with the Governors of Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra where COVID-19 cases are surging every day.

Agencies