Palakkad: One person has been arrested in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala. The information was given Friday by officials of the Kerala Forest Department (KFD). “KFD has zeroed in on the culprits and recorded the first arrest in the wild elephant death case,” the department said in a tweet. The incident had triggered a national outrage.

Forest department sources had said Thursday that three people were under the scanner of the joint investigation team. The team comprised members of the Kerala police and forest department officials. The team said two people who are also being investigated are on the run.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers, which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. The pachyderm died in the Velliyar River a week later May 27.

Since a picture of the elephant went viral there have been widespread protests from all across India. People from all walks of life, including celebrities have demanded stringent action against the culprits. The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar has also promised action. He said Thursday in a tweet that all the culprits will be brought to book.

Agencies