Bhubaneswar: The authorities in Odisha have destroyed about one tonne of contraband Ganja earlier sized by the special task force (STF) of state police, an officer said.

The ganja which was seized from the exclusive possession of accused persons in a case in 2021, was disposed at a designated incinerator following all due procedure as per Section 52 A of NDPS Act, 1985, the official said.

He said that the action was taken as per the decision of the Drug Disposal Committee led by SP, STF, Bhubaneswar, Deputy Collector, Khurda, Superintendent of Excise, Khurda, DSP, STF in presence of Scientific Officers of State Forensic Science laboratory and Member of State Pollution Board.

The seized drugs was first authenticated/certificated by concerned court and handed over to drug disposal committee for disposal/destruction. “This is first ever pre-trial disposal case in Odisha, where contraband Ganja has been destroyed of as per Section 52 A of NDPS Act, 1985,” the official said.

Earlier in June, 2022, STF had destroyed more than 8.5 kg brown sugar.

Meanwhile, there are many other cases under process (both at STF and district police level) for disposal/destruction. At least 4,500 quintal (450 tonne) of Ganja and 104 kg of brown sugar seized (in last three years alone) are piled up in various court/ police station Malkhana waiting for destruction.

It is expected that most of the seized drugs will be destructed within in 3-6 months, the official said.

The official said in view of the massive campaign against narcotics especially ganja (also known as cannabis/ marijuana/ weeds) and brown sugar (also known as heroin/smack) by Odisha Police, there has been huge piling up of seized narcotic drugs in different police stations and court Malkhanas.

PTI