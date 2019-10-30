Bhubaneswar: In a bid to fast-track infrastructure development of proposed medical colleges & hospitals and supervise existing ones, the state government Wednesday appointed senior bureaucrats as coordinating officers for six existing and seven proposed medical colleges & hospitals in state.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra is the coordinating officer for Sundargarh Medical College & Hospital—proposed by NTPC and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research—Burla.

Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra has been appointed to supervise infrastructure development of proposed Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital, Balasore and functioning of MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur, while additional chief secretary Steel & Mines RK Sharma will look after proposed Government Medical College & Hospital, Keonjhar.

Forest & Environment secretary Mona Sharma, Women & Child development secretary Anu Garg, Industries secretary Hemant Sharma and Works secretary Krishan Kumar have been given the responsibilities of proposed medical colleges at Jajpur, Angul (by MCL), Bhawanipatna and Puri respectively. However, no official has been designated to oversee the affairs at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Similarly, Revenue secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the affairs of Kandhamal Medical College &Hospital and Santha Bhim Bhoi Medical College & Hospital, Bolangir whereas Finance secretary AK Meena has been given the responsibility of Koraput medical college and Water

Resources secretary Surendra Kumar will supervise Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College &Hospital, Baripada.

The offices have been appointed to improve overall performance, infrastructure development and functioning of the institutions, sources said.