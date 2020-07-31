Phulbani: Kandhamal district reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Of them, 13 are prisoners and 10 are CRPF jawans.

The infected CRPF jawans were from the CRPF Centre in Baliguda. Similarly, the prisoners were from the G Udayagiri sub-jail.

Among the fresh cases, while 43 are males, the remaining seven are females. G Udayagiri block reported a maximum of 18 cases followed by Baliguda at nine, Daringbadi at eight, Tikabali five, Kotagad, Raikia, Chakapad and K Nuagaon – two each and Phulbani and Khajuripada – one each.

All the positive cases including the jawans and prisoners have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

With Friday’s new COVID-19 cases, the district’s total cases have crossed 500 mark. The tally now stands at 527. Of them, 309 patients have so far been discharged from various COVID-19 hospitals. That said, 216 are still undergoing treatment. The district has so far reported two deaths owing to COVID-19.

PNN