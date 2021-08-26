While most people enjoy the monsoon season by relaxing with a cup of tea, nibbling on pakoras and samosas, and watching the rain, it is also true that the rainy season brings with it a slew of health issues that put the body’s immune system to test.

As a result, it’s critical to combat it with healthy, home-cooked dishes, fresh fruits and vegetables and so on. The following is a list of 10 foods to eat to stay healthy during the monsoon season.

Green peppercorns

Piperine, an alkaloid found in green peppercorns, provides a number of health benefits. It also contains high levels of vitamins C and K. Antioxidants in green peppercorns can help prevent major diseases by neutralising free radicals. They can help you get rid of gas by increasing the production of hydrochloric acid, which aids digestion. It also contains antibacterial capabilities, which means it might be able to minimise the risk of food poisoning by destroying the bacteria that cause food poisoning.

Fruits

Peaches, plums, cherries, blueberries, and pomegranate are seasonal fruits that are high in vitamins A and C, fibre, and antioxidants. Stick to high-quality fresh-cut fruits and juices made at home instead of pre-cut fruits and juices from roadside vendors.

Fluids

Warm fluids, such as soup, masala chai, green tea, broth, dal, and the like, are excellent for rehydration and immune system support.

Vegetables

It’s gourd season, with snake gourds, bottle gourds, Indian squash, ridge gourds, and other varieties. Use gourd vegetables in a variety of dishes, such as veggies, paratha, soup, raita, and so on. Raw veggies contain active bacteria and viruses that can cause bacterial and viral infections, so eat cooked salads instead.

Probiotics

To improve your gut, eat probiotics like curd, buttermilk, kefir, and pickled vegetables. These aid in the formation of healthy bacteria in the gut, which aids in the battle against disease-causing germs.

Proteins

Incorporating nutritious proteins into your diet boosts immunity and aids recovery from sickness. Healthy proteins can be found in milk and milk products, pulses such as moong dal, lentils, chhole, rajma, soya, egg, and chicken.

Ginger and garlic

Chills and fever can be relieved by ginger and garlic, which also has antiviral effects. Anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties are also present. Ginger tea can assist to relieve sore throats. For children over the age of one year, crushed ginger or its essence can be mixed with honey. For the elderly, it can be added to soups or drinks. Garlic is also an effective immune stimulant and has antimicrobial/ antifungal effects. It can be used in gravies, chutneys, soups, tea, and other dishes.

Fenugreek seeds/ methi

Fenugreek is an energy booster that contains all of the minerals our bodies need to stay healthy, be it fever or intestinal problems.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, an antioxidant and antibacterial compound. It prevents gastrointestinal ulcers and inhibits microbial growth such as H. Pylori and MRSA, as well as increasing immunological response. It also has antimalarial properties, as well as other protective and preventative properties. A teaspoon of turmeric with milk/latte, honey, or hot water is perfect.

Omega-3 fatty acids

The immune system is influenced by omega-3 fatty acids. Increased immunity might be beneficial during the monsoon season when the danger of infection from food and water is higher. Fish, shrimp, oysters, nuts, and oilseeds such as walnuts, pistachio, chia seeds, flax seeds, and others contain omega-3 fatty acids.