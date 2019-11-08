Chhendipada: Even as Parang is below 10 km from the district headquarters office of the industrially rich Angul district, at least 200 people from among 35 families of the village have no access to water, electricity and education.

This village, home to 35 tribal families, came into existence about 40 years ago. However, it has no communication, drinking water and education facilities. “We have informed the government about our problems on many occasions, but the situation remains as it is,” complained its villagers.

They are forced to drink water from creeks and makeshift drains. “We know we can contract diseases by drinking such unhygienic water, but we have no option,” they informed.

Since the village doesn’t have a school or an Anganwadi centre, children of Parang trek a long distance daily to attend a school at another village. The village has been in dark since its existence.

Even though most of the villagers are daily labourers, they have no access to government’s schemes and programmes.

Narahari Sahoo, a villager, said they had come to the area to work at stone quarries. Later on, they started living there setting up Parang village.

“The administration is aware of our problems. But when it comes to take action, they avoid us citing one reason or the other,” said Sahoo.

Echoing his neighbour’s sentiment, Suresh Lagun said since they had failed to get education, they want their children to go to schools and colleges. However, the government has not provided education facility in the village.

When asked, block development officer Sunil Kumar Kerketa said the villagers stay on the pasture land. That is why they have been deprived of government schemes. “If we visit the area, we can find out what steps could be taken to improve the lives of people in Parang,” Kerketa said.