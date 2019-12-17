New Delhi: Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, police said Tuesday.

The accused were arrested Monday night, they said. According to a senior police officer said, no student has been arrested.

The university had turned into a battlefield Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

Peaceful protest outside Jamia

Protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here with tricolour and placards Tuesday to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

Braving freezing cold, they took out small marches outside the varsity, shouting slogans against the government. They, however, made sure the movement of traffic was not affected.

A few students said though many of their classmates have gone back home, they have decided to stay put and fight till the amendments in the Citizenship Act are withdrawn.

This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration Sunday turned violent.

Thousands of students took to the streets Monday demanding a probe into the use of teargas Sunday inside the Jamia university’s library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest Sunday.

Women from all age groups, including grandmothers and sisters of students, were seen taking the lead in the protest Monday, vowing to continue the fight for justice till their “last breath”.

Residents and parents of students from nearby areas came out in numbers to support them.

