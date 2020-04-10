Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 COVID-19 patients Friday tested negative for coronavirus, Health and Family Welfare Department said. With two more testing positive for the disease, number of active cases in the state stand at 37 while total cases have jumped to 50 as of early Saturday morning.

These patients testing negative belong to Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri, the department said.

“Very happy to share that another 10 COVID patients have RECOVERED and tested negative for COVID-19. 5 are of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri. Congratulations to the doctors and others who treated them,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare department tweeted.

According to the official data, 50 persons have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday early morning. Two persons out of these had already been discharged after testing negative. One other has died of it. With 10 more people testing negative Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 37.

Health and Family Welfare department further mentioned that the state has so far tested 3547 samples.