Gurugram: Amid a sharp rise in vegetable prices, 10 sacks of lemon, 35 crates of tomatoes and 15 pouches of capsicum were stolen from a wholesale market in Gurugram early Friday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Driver Sandeep, a resident of Charkhi Dadri, had informed the police that on Thursday night, he stored the vegetables inside shop no-64 at Khandsa market but the next morning, he found that the shop shutter was half-open and some of the stock missing.

He said that the rise in prices of vegetables and lemons could be the reason behind the theft.

The stock was worth Rs 60,000-70,000 in the wholesale market while it would be around 1.50 lakh in the retail market, he said.

The police said they registered a case against unidentified people under Section 380 (theft in dwelling, house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shivaji Nagar police station.

IANS