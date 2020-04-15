Puri: A 100-bedded COVID-19 hospital in Puri was made operational Tuesday, district collector Balwant Singh said.

The dedicated hospital has 100-bed at Shree Jagannath Medical College for primary treatment of COVID-19 suspects has been readied, 45 doctors and over 300 paramedics and other staffers have been deployed at the hospital, informed District Collector Singh said.

Collector Balwant Singh informed that 60 beds at Gopabandhu Ayurvedic College and 40 beds at IDH have been arranged. Highly symptomatic patients will be shifted to the COVID hospital from the COVID Care Centre, he added.

