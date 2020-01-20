Athmallik: Anganwadi assistant Bali Pradhan of Digipadar village under this police limits in Angul district has been missing for hundred days now but the police are yet to get any breakthrough in this case, alleged Regional Women’s Protection Committee.

The committee warned that it would gherao the office of the superintendent of police in the coming days protesting against police inaction.

The committee says that Pradhan went missing October 9. Two separate FIRs were registered at the Athmalik police station October 10 and 20.

Protesting against the police’s failure in tracing out the missing Anganwadi assistant, Athmallik Sub Collector’s office had been gheraoed November 26. A memorandum had also been given to the superintendent of police at the Collector’s grievance hearing meeting December 23.

But the police are yet to get any information about her whereabouts.

When asked, Athmalik police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Priyabrata Dash a person who had surrendered himself before the police for his involvement in the case has been out on bail. “Further investigation is on. Very soon we will crack the case,” he added.

PNN