By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

The global insurance narrative is a study in contrasts between maturity and untapped potential. In advanced economies, insurance is a foundational pillar of the financial system, with the ratio of premiums to GDP often exceeding 7% to 9%. In these markets, insurance is not merely a tax-saving tool but a sophisticated mechanism for risk management and long-term wealth preservation. Conversely, India has historically occupied the other end of the spectrum. Despite being the world’s most populous nation and its fastest-growing major economy, India’s insurance penetration currently stands at a modest 3.7% to 4%, significantly trailing the global average of 7.4%.

For decades, the Indian insurance sector was a state-guarded fortress. It was only in 2000 that the gates were cautiously opened to private players with a 26% FDI cap. This threshold was raised to 49% in 2015 and 74% in 2021, each step bringing a surge of capital and expertise. However, the most definitive shift occurred in late 2025 with the passage of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, which officially permits 100% FDI in the sector. This landmark reform signals India’s transition from a protective stance to one of full global integration, aiming to achieve ‘Insurance for All by 2047’.

The logic behind allowing total foreign ownership is rooted in the ‘patient capital’ requirement of the industry. Insurance is a capital-intensive business with long gestation periods, often taking seven to ten years before a company turns profitable. Domestic promoters often find it challenging to continuously infuse the massive capital required to maintain solvency margins as they scale.

The advantages of this liberalization are multifaceted. First is the infusion of global best practices and technology. International players bring advanced AI-driven underwriting, sophisticated risk models, and seamless digital claims processing. This is expected to bridge the ‘trust deficit’ in the Indian market, where consumers have long been wary of cumbersome claim settlements. Second, competition is the greatest catalyst for innovation. With 100% ownership, global firms are more likely to introduce ‘niche’ products such as parametric insurance for climate-affected farmers, cyber-risk covers for small businesses and ‘sachet-sized’ micro-insurance which were previously considered too risky or low-margin by domestic players.

Furthermore, the reform facilitates the introduction of composite licenses, allowing a single company to offer life, health and general insurance under one roof. This structural efficiency is expected to drive down operational costs, a benefit that will eventually be passed on to the consumer in the form of lower premiums. From a macroeconomic perspective, the inflow of stable FDI will help stabilize the rupee and provide long-term funding necessary for India’s massive infrastructure projects, as insurance funds are typically invested in long-dated government and corporate bonds.

However, the path to 100% FDI is not without its thorns. A primary concern is the potential for predatory pricing. Deep-pocketed global conglomerates could theoretically underprice their products to gain market share, threatening the viability of smaller Indian firms. There is also the risk of ‘cherry-picking,’ where foreign insurers focus exclusively on high-margin, affluent urban ‘creamy layer,’ neglecting the rural and social sectors that need protection the most.

Another point of contention is repatriation of profits. While the 2025 Bill includes ‘guardrails’ requiring companies to invest the entirety of their premium collections within India, the eventual outflow of dividends to foreign headquarters could impact the current account in the long run. There are also valid anxieties regarding data sovereignty and the protection of sensitive personal and health information of millions of Indian citizens when managed by fully foreign-owned entities.

As India embarks on this new chapter, the role of the regulator, IRDAI, becomes paramount. The transition from a rule-based to a risk-based supervisory framework will be essential to manage the complexities that global giants bring. If executed with transparency and robust oversight, this reform could be the catalyst that finally turns India into a truly ‘insured’ society, where every citizen has a shield against the uncertainties of tomorrow.

The writer is a former college principal and Founder of Supporting Shoulders.