New Delhi: Death toll has risen to 101 in the unprecedented violence that erupted in different parts of Bangladesh during the anti-discrimination student movement.

What had started as the demand for quota reform eventually turned into a movement to change the government.

The severe clashes broke out when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government’s resignation faced opposition from government supporters. Protesters have dismissed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation for dialogue to quell the violence.

The agitators announced to organise a ‘March to Dhaka’ programme Sunday. However, there is concern and apprehension among the public about ‘March to Dhaka’ programme amid the curfew.

The government has imposed an indefinite curfew across Bangladesh amid the raging clashes. Mobile internet has also been tightly restricted nationwide.

In light of the situation, to ensure public safety amid the violent protests, a three-day general holiday has been declared Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Recently, over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and predominantly student protesters demanding scrapping of the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971.

India’s advisory for its nationals in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements.

“All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of the Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office and are advised to remain alert. In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402,” the Assistant High Commission said in a post on X.

IANS