Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 105 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 2,607, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Thursday.

Among the fresh cases detected, 59 were reported from quarantine centres while 46 contracted the virus locally.

At the same time, 123 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, informed BMC in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. The primary contacts and residents of nearby houses of COVID patients have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 1,251. Similarly, a total number of 1,339 patients have so far recovered from the disease. With two patients succumbing to COVID-19 in the city in last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 15.

The 46 local contact cases were reported from Rasulgarh, BJB Nagar, Chakeisiani, Old AG Colony, Unit 1 Basti, Ananta Bihar, Bharatpur, Baramunda, Dumduma, Old Town, Niladri Vihar, New Forest Park, Sailashree Vihar, Pandara, Pani Tanki Basti, Jagmara, Kali Mandir of Unit 6, Jharpada, Paika Nagar, Niladri Vihar, Rashmi Vihar, Kalinga Nagar and Kesari Nagar, BMC said.

