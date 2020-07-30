Cuttack: As many as 51 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in last 24 hours, CMC said Thursday.

Among the new cases, seven cases were reported from institutional quarantine centres, 33 were home quarantine cases and 11 persons contracted the virus locally.

Seven men and four women who contracted the virus locally were from Sandhapur, Dasa Sahi near Jobra, Telenga Bazar, CDA Sector 11, Matha Sahi near Tulasipur, Deula Sahi, Tulasipur Police Colony, Police Lane near Buxi Bazar, Badhei Sahi near Buxi Bazar and Odia Bazar.

After the fresh detection, the city’s tally has gone up to 884. Of them, 547 patients are undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals and 327 have recovered from the disease so far. Ten persons have so far died due to the disease.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 97 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 51 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 6 recoveries have been reported recently! KUDOS to the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/PK87SH8Jij — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) July 30, 2020

Out of the 33 home quarantine cases, two cases were from Sankarpur, two cases were from Korapokhari near Sikharpur, one case was from CDA Sector-6, one case was from Sarthak Tower near Ring Road, one case was from Jagatpur near Kharda Sahi, seven cases were fromSheikh Bazar containment zone, one case was from Haripur, one case was from Rashmi Vihar of Jagatpur, six cases were from Old Rausapatna containment zone, one case was from Satichoura near Mohanty Pada, six cases were from Sibaji Nagar near Deula Sahi, one case was from Gopalpur and three cases were from Telenga Bazar.

Four cases were from Old Rausapatna area, two cases were from Satyam Flat near Kesharpur, one was from Kasei Gali near Buxi Bazar, one was from Badambadi, one was from Sutahat, 25 cases were from Christian Sahi near Chandi Mandir and ten cases were from Behera Sahi near Malgodown.

